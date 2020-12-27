Spring for now; Winter returns before end of 2020

Sunday’s wind gusts between 25 and 35mph helped spark and spread multiple grass fires across the Brazos Valley. Sunset brings a relaxing wind and higher relative humidity helping to ease those concerns. In fact, wind will be calm enough overnight that areas of fog may develop ahead of sunrise Monday. Dense fog is a possibility from Highway 105 and points south. Next few days will be characterized by mainly cloudy skies, a passing chance for a spot of rain at times, and highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Eyes on mid-week as an active couple of days of weather looks to be in the works...

A strong cold front is scheduled to arrive mid-to-late afternoon Wednesday. The welcoming committee for a quick 20°+ drop is a round of rain and thunderstorms. 1″ - 2″ of rain is possible as a line of storms passes. A few storms could be strong-to-severe; damaging wind would likely be the main concern if there is one. Temperatures fall to the 30s Wednesday night and attempt to warm to the low 40s on New Year’s Eve before a second push of cold air drops thermometers to the mid / upper 30s by the end of Thursday. This is where the forecast gets tricky. Depending on where an area of low pressure swings across Texas, the chance for a wintry mix / snow is not totally far-fetched for parts of Central Texas & the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon or night. Winter weather is not promised but something to monitor for in the final hours of 2020...

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds. Fog possible. Low: 56. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance for spot showers. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20mph late.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a light shower possible after midnight. Low: 659 Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for spot showers. High: 72. Wind: SE 10-20, gusting to 25 mph.

