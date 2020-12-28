100+ new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,133 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,496 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

27 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,189 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 246 active probable cases and there have been 1,943 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,761. There have been 124,318 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 160 988 814 14 Brazos 1,133 11,761 10,496 132 Burleson 102 799 800 14 Grimes 163 1,605 1,542 41 Houston 54 593 958 23 Lee 186 395 666 24 Leon 106 548 601 22 Madison 83 950 985 16 Milam 142 825 762 11 Montgomery 10,771 21,161 13,340 255 Robertson 163 678 677 13 San Jacinto 13 278 390 19 Trinity 17 261 306 9 Walker 424 5,349 5,376 82 Waller 327 1,824 1,620 22 Washington 176 1,132 1,150 59

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 608 staffed hospital beds with 165 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 9 new cases and 125 active cases on Dec. 25.

Currently, the university has reported 4,763 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 279,831 active cases and 1,346,963 recoveries. There have been 1,668,597 total cases reported and 15,135,231 (both viral and antibody).

To date, 26,408 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 225,443 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

