Airplane makes emergency landing at Navasota airport

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Monday evening after a small airplane made an emergency landing at the Navasota Municipal Airport.

Authorities said there was a mechanical issue with the plane as it landed, but it’s unclear what caused it to happen. The FAA has given local authorities the okay to remove the aircraft from the runway, said a DPS spokesman.

According to Flightaware.com, the plane left the airport at 3:07 p.m. and traveled northeast before making a U-turn and returning to Navasota.

The plane is a Piper PA-30 Twin Comanche owned by Russell Miller, according to flight records.

