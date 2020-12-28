Area COVID-19 testing sites fill up following Christmas holiday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 18,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Brazos County just in December, according to testing company Curative.

Curative operates several testing locations across Bryan and College Station. On Monday, they said reservations for some of their sites were booked all day. Some people reported delays in getting their results last week. Typically, results are turned around in up a 72 hours.

Residents like Donna Adams Ethridge of Bryan were getting tested again at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.

”I’ve used this now two times,” she said.

Etheridge said the service is typically fast.

”The Christmas one I got it done on the 23rd. I didn’t get my results back until this past Saturday but that, you know Christmas going on and I’m sure they had fewer people working,” she said.

Katie Kalina and her kids are getting tested after her husband contracted the virus.

”It’s not fun but this is definitely the way to go. I would say this is the time to do it. I mean it’s outside. You know, luckily it’s a pretty day so you know you’re waiting outside. It sure beats, we’ve done it in a doctors’ office,” she said.

Some testing sites require reservations like at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Curative said they’ve expanded testing capacity at their Austin area lab, but are seeing some testing delays from increased demand. Health officials say you should plan for delays when getting tested.

”With the holiday schedule as well as a lot of people are wanting to get tested whether you know they want to go visit someone or they do have symptoms and so we could see a delay in the amount of time that it takes to get test results back,” said Sara Mendez, Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager.

Health officials and people dealing with the virus encourage a low key New Year’s Eve.

”Stay away from the crowds and have a very pleasant, calm New Year’s,” added Adams.

Testing in our area will pause New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Health officials said you should wait five to seven days if you think you were exposed before going to one of these testing sites.

More details on COVID testing can be found here.

