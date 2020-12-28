Brazos County Health District receiving questions about COVID-19 vaccine availability

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As more vaccines for COVID-19 are distributed, the Brazos County Health District is getting questions about when the vaccine will be available.

Front-line healthcare workers were the first in the Brazos Valley to get a vaccine. Residents of long-term care facilities are also in the first phase to get vaccinated. Vaccinations for the general public are expected by spring.

“But with those first phases, healthcare workers should contact their employers or their primary care provider and then those that are in nursing homes they should you know obviously contact their nursing home facility that they live in,” said Sara Mendez, Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager.

Health officials recommended the general public check with local primary care providers about vaccine availability. The Brazos County Health District is expecting their own shipment of vaccines. Right now there’s not a timeline when they will arrive.

