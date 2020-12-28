Advertisement

Brazos County Health District receiving questions about COVID-19 vaccine availability

The health district said a widespread vaccine for the public should be available by spring
Health officials recommend you reach out to your primary care provider to learn when you can register for the vaccine.
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As more vaccines for COVID-19 are distributed, the Brazos County Health District is getting questions about when the vaccine will be available.

Front-line healthcare workers were the first in the Brazos Valley to get a vaccine. Residents of long-term care facilities are also in the first phase to get vaccinated. Vaccinations for the general public are expected by spring.

“But with those first phases, healthcare workers should contact their employers or their primary care provider and then those that are in nursing homes they should you know obviously contact their nursing home facility that they live in,” said Sara Mendez, Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager.

Health officials recommended the general public check with local primary care providers about vaccine availability. The Brazos County Health District is expecting their own shipment of vaccines. Right now there’s not a timeline when they will arrive.

