Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations

Bars would have to close immediately, other businesses would reduce their occupancy to 50%
Brazos County District Court resume jury trials
By Michael Oder and Kendall Hogan
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters is making plans to rescind his request with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that allowed bars and other businesses to operate at 75 percent capacity.

Brazos County, which is grouped into Region N with the state, has seen seven days where total COVID-19 hospital occupancy has risen above the 15 percent threshold. Governor Abbott’s statewide orders say that when a region sees seven days of occupancy above the 15 percent, occupancy must be reduced to 50 percent.

If Judge Peters rescinds his order, any establishment that gets 51 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales must close immediately, per the TABC. Others businesses would be required to reduce occupancy to 50 percent until the region had seven days under the 15 percent hospital occupancy threshold.

“Any reduction in workforce, of the amount of people being able to go into restaurants, that’s not the county judge. That’s not the mayors. It is the governor’s orders. That’s what we’re supposed to follow,” said Judge Peters.

Judge Peters expects to get official confirmation from the state today or Tuesday.

Click here to read Governor Abbot’s order and which businesses would be impacted.

According to the state’s website, Region N includes Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington County. The COVID-19 hospitalization for Region N has been above 15 percent since Dec. 22. Only Leon, Madison and Robertson Counties have submitted and qualified for an attestation for businesses to continue operating at 75 percent.

