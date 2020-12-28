Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Walmart located at 2200 Briarcrest Drive will close Monday at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until Dec. 30 at 7 a.m. Walmart officials say the store will operate under normal business hours after re-opening.

According to a member of the Walmart corporate affairs team, the entire building will be cleaned and sanitized by an outside business during the closure.

The store will remain closed Tuesday to allow time for restocking shelves and to prep the store for re-opening.

According to an official statement released by the corporate affairs team:

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.

The company has not said specifically if the closure and deep cleaning are related to any kind of COVID-19 outbreak at the store.

