Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning

The store on Briarcrest Drive will be closed starting at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed until Dec. 30 at 7 a.m.
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.(Source: Source: WLFI/UPS/KFSM/CNN/file)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Walmart located at 2200 Briarcrest Drive will close Monday at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until Dec. 30 at 7 a.m. Walmart officials say the store will operate under normal business hours after re-opening.

According to a member of the Walmart corporate affairs team, the entire building will be cleaned and sanitized by an outside business during the closure.

The store will remain closed Tuesday to allow time for restocking shelves and to prep the store for re-opening.

According to an official statement released by the corporate affairs team:

The company has not said specifically if the closure and deep cleaning are related to any kind of COVID-19 outbreak at the store.

