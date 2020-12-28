Closing out 2020 with storms and much colder weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We love to pack in as many seasons as we can in one week of weather, so why not end the year that way, too?

Warm and humid, then stormy, then much COLDER finish to the year with a little something extra in the precip department possible (but not likely here) to close out the year. (KBTX)

MONDAY - TUESDAY

Enjoy the warmth from this past weekend? For the most part, you have more of the same coming to start the week. Morning fog and a spot shower leads to a good mix of clouds and sun through the day and a healthy south breeze. For most, you will be able to keep the jacket at home for the next couple days, especially in the afternoon. All the fog and warmer overnight weather tells us that we have one ingredient for storms in place - the moisture.

WEDNESDAY

Here is where the other ingredients come into the mix! Widespread showers are expected ahead of a strong cold front that will arrive before Thursday, at the moment around Wednesday afternoon drive time and into the evening. Ahead of the colder air comes a line of thunderstorms that may be capable of some isolated strong winds. We will monitor that severe weather potential for mid/late Wednesday plans, but a good idea to remain weather aware as we move toward the evening.

THURSDAY

Latest model data coming in (Monday morning) will not come as great news to snow lovers. For right now, the shot at mixed wintry precipitation looks to stay to our north and west as this system lifts north, away from the Brazos Valley, throughout the day Thursday. On the back side of this system, there may still be a window for said modes of precip, but it does not look likely in our neck of the woods right now. As mentioned in earlier blogs, the track of this system will largely affect what we see here at home, as well as the depth of the cold air we will have on hand for Thursday.

It looks like both those factors do NOT play well for our wintry precip chances Thursday, likely leading to a cold, light rain falling for a portion of New Years Eve, in addition to a bluster of a wind and colder weather to finish 2020.

Bottom Line - Widespread rain and storms (with the small severe potential) will likely be the most widespread impact to travel this week. As the system exits the area Thursday, we look to ring in 2021 very much on the cold side, with temperatures at or below freezing New Years morning and sunshine for the first weekend of 2021.

