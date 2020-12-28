Firefighters respond to home fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters have extinguished a home fire Monday afternoon in a neighborhood southwest of the downtown area.

Crews were called out to the fire around 3:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cassib Street near W. 28th Street.

Officials on the scene said someone was grilling outside near the house and the flames ended up spreading to the home.

Everyone was able to make it out and nobody was seriously injured.

