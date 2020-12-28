Advertisement

New Year’s Resolutions: Enjoying the benefits of better nutrition in 2021

Matt Hoffman is a doctor of nursing practice and family nurse practitioner at Texas A&M.
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many are enjoying the last few days of careless eating before the dreaded New Year’s resolutions begin.

“Eating better” is a common resolution, and, according to Texas A&M Health Science Center family nurse practitioner Matt Hoffman, an important one for everybody in 2021.

“There are so many clinical studies out there that have shown that it’s going to positively contribute to your health and longevity, no matter what your health goals are,” said Hoffman. “That’s really the thing we’re wanting in a new year, and practicing these nutritional practices are definitely one thing that can help achieve that goal.”

Because everybody—and every body—is different, Hoffman says the appropriate nutritional tweaks will vary from person to person.

“Age, weight—there are so many other things that can contribute to what nutrition should look like for each individual, and that’s where partnering with your health care provider can really give you some more insight into what your specific nutritional needs may be,” Hoffman said. “Everyone’s foundation from which they’re starting is so different.”

So, where to begin? Hoffman says a key first step is learning how to read a nutrition information label.

“They’re now on every single thing…every menu that we look at, and it’s one of the building blocks to recognize what you are putting into your body,” said Hoffman. “And is it a nutritional item?”

Hoffman also recommends the Food and Drug Administration’s website ChooseMyPlate.gov.

“Every single thing that you eat and drink matters,” said Hoffman. It’s why he says you should try out meal planning, so as to remove rushed decisions about food.

“It keeps you from those not-so-nutritional quick fixes, like stopping through a drive-thru,” Hoffman said.

Starting a more nutritious diet is one thing. Sticking with it is another. Hoffman suggests making it a marathon—with fellow ‘runners’.

“Start with small changes,” said Hoffman. “Then really what you want to do is share this healthy and nutritional eating with others, so that you can get accountability and you can also help others start eating better. Either sharing your personal goals or just seeking out accountability, those are all ways to make sure you stick through it beyond the first month.”

