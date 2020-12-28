Advertisement

North Carolina feels slowing down A&M’s rushing attack is key for Tarheel Orange Bowl victory

Texas A&M vs UNC Orange Bowl
Texas A&M vs UNC Orange Bowl(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - Heading into the 2021 Orange Bowl North Carolina appears to have an offense that not only runs and throws the ball better than No. 5 Texas A&M, the Aggies have been able to win the Time of Possession in nearly every contest they have played this year and rank 3rd nationally - averaging over 35 minutes per game.

What makes controlling the clock possible is A&M’s ability to convert 3rd downs at nearly 57 percent.

The Tarheel defense knows being able to stop the Aggies running attack under Jimbo Fisher is going to be key to winning the Orange Bowl for North Carolina.

“I do think this I think he is committed to running the football and if you don’t stop the run the rest of it doesn’t really matter. So I think like a lot of people that’s where it starts,” said North Carolina Co-Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman.

North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmell added, “We are facing a really good offense and they know how to throw the ball around the field and they know how to run the ball. They have good gap schemes and a good inside zone like everybody else.”

“I feel like we need to stop the run and then the game is just based upon that,” concluded North Carolina Defensive Back Trey Morrison.

The Aggies are a touchdown favorite in Saturday’s Orange Bowl that kicks off at 7 on ESPN.

