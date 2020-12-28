One last big weather maker to close out 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For everything 2020 has thrown at us, this year may have one more trick. Double-impact storm system is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday. A likely chance at rain and storms arrives mid-week, before much, much colder air spills in for the final day of the year. As it looks Sunday evening, we have to consider at least the possibility of some snow near or in parts of the Brazos Valley before the ball drops on the new year.

MONDAY - TUESDAY

Fog could develop in the early hours of Monday. While driving conditions should generally be fine, a few areas of dense fog may develop after 5am. Pockets of that thick fog could linger as long as 9am - 10am before lifting.

Spring-like temperatures continue for a few days. Afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 70s through mid-week. The chance is anything but overwhelming, but a few passing showers may drift by from time-to-time.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures race to the low and mid-70s, but the day will end on a topsy-turvey note. A strong cold front is expected to slice through the area between mid-afternoon and early evening. As it passes, temperatures quickly fall from the 70s to the 50s. Factor in a north wind gusting 30mph or more and it will feel more like the 40s as early as sunset.

1" to 2" of rain is possible across the Brazos Valley Wednesday. (KBTX)

STORM POTENTIAL

A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to lead this much colder batch of air into the Brazos Valley. With abundant moisture available and the general slow movement of this line, a quick 1″ to 2″ of rain is not ruled out. In fact, stronger storms could produce localized areas of 2.5″ - 3″ of rain. While odds are low, the potential for a strong wind gust or even a brief tornado concern is not ruled out as this wet weather rattles through from north to south. Current timeline for stormy weather: WEDNESDAY 2pm - 7pm

A MIGHTY CHILL

After reaching the mid-70s Wednesday, temperatures will struggle for the low 40s on New Year’s Eve. With a secondary push of cold air, thermometers may actually fall for a second afternoon, ending the day in the mid-to-upper 30s. Factor in a brisk north wind and it should feel more like the 20s. As it stands, there may be a 50° difference in what it feels like over a short 12 - 24 hour period .

Temperatures are expected 30° colder Thursday and could feel as much as 50° colder over a 24 hour period. (KBTX)

SNOW?! IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

A second piece of energy is expected to jet out of Mexico and West Texas Thursday (aka New Year’s Eve). For everything that can be assumed right now, this will lead to snow falling somewhere in Texas before the New Year. The most important part of this forecast is the track that this area of low pressure takes across the state. For the Brazos Valley:

LOWER SNOW CHANCE: If the low tracks across West and Central Texas, the odds for snow would likely not be in the area’s favor. Cold rain would end west to east through the day Thursday as drier air takes over

HIGHER SNOW CHANCE: If the low tracks south along I-10 or the coast, this would put the area in a more favorable area for a better snow potential. Accumulations -- if any -- would be more likely north of the area, but only if the snow can persist long enough or fall heavy enough.

Chance is persistent enough (for now) that it can't be ignored:



After a soaking/STOUT cold front Wednesday, trailing piece of energy sweeps Texas NYE. Brings the potential of a wintry mix. More southern track would be what it takes to close out 2020 w/ a Brazos Valley snow #txwx pic.twitter.com/upaxNfK6jZ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 27, 2020

SNOW ACCUMULATION?

It is too early to try and figure out how much snow could sit on the ground New Year’s morning. The first thing to consider is the path of this potential snowmaker. The second is to remember that temperatures leading up to this event have / will be in the 70s. Ground temperatures Thursday are forecast in the Upper 50s / low 60s. If it all comes together, grassy surfaces would have the first chance to collect those flakes.

Check back for more details throughout the week...

