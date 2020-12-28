Advertisement

Somerville man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident

Another person taken to the hospital is in critical condition
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - A Somerville man was killed Sunday when a pickup truck turned in front of his motorcycle on Highway 105 in Washington County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said John Travis Winn , 36, died at the scene.

Troopers said Winn was traveling east on Highway 105 when the pickup tried to turn west from FM 912. The motorcyclist had the right-of-way, according to DPS.

Winn and a passenger were ejected. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers say a second accident happened shortly afterwards when another pickup hit the motorcycle rider after being ejected.

