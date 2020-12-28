Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green Earns AP All-America Honors

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, announced Monday.

The All-America designation is the first of Green’s career after being named a 2020 Outland Trophy semifinalist. Additionally, Green was named to the All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches and the AP after garnering inclusion on the All-Freshman team a season ago.

Green, a sophomore from Humble, Texas, anchors an offensive line that allowed just four quarterback sacks in 276 pass attempts while also rushing for 202.9 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack leads the SEC with an impressive 5.4 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, the Aggies earned a trip to the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl against No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, AP and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on a seven-game win streak, the longest in-season streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. The Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

Top 10 Texas A&M Bowl Moments since 2000
