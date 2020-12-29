2020 Ends with rain, wind, and cold

The next 48 hours has the potential to be a bit wild around the Brazos Valley as a year-end storm system crosses through Texas. The wind found you again today -- that will continue in some fashion through New Year’s Day (Friday). A strong cold front is expected to reach the area by mid-to-late afternoon / early evening Wednesday. That turns a breezy / gusty south wind into a brisk & blustery north wind for most by or shortly after sunset. Once the front arrives, temperatures are expected to fall from the mid-70s to the low / mid 50s. That front then slowly sags through most of the area Wednesday night, but likely will get stuck & stall. Another push of colder air arrives Thursday morning to scoot winter air in for all New Year’s Eve.

Scattered showers may roam the Brazos Valley overnight (40%) with a chance for the same through the first half of Wednesday. By afternoon, just ahead of the cold front, a few thunderstorms may attempt to develop. If they can, a strong storm with a hail concern is not completely ruled out. Same case behind the cold front through the first half of Thursday as the rain continues to fall. That rain that falls between midnight and 12pm Thursday is where the greatest concern may fall -- forecast models suggest that 3″ to 4″ or more could drop over a corridor of the Brazos valley in that 12 hour window. If so, street, low-lying and open area flooding may become a problem through Thursday morning. Rain clears west to east Thursday afternoon as we clear out for a cold & sunny start to 2021.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for showers after midnight. Low: 64. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with rain and storms expected to increase late afternoon & evening. Isolated strong-severe storm & heavy rain possible. High: 75, falling to the 40s and 50s by early evening. Wind: SE becoming N 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph+.

Wednesday Night: Rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain at times. Low: 47. Wind: N 10-20 mph, 25 mph+.

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms ending by afternoon. Heavy rain possible. High: 50. Wind: N 15-20, gusting to 25- 30 mph+.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.