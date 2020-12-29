50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 86 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,162 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,553 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

15 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,230 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 281 active probable cases and there have been 1,949 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,847. There have been 125,421 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 81 percent.

Currently, there are 50 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19. This is the highest number of people reported to be in the hospital from the virus since the Brazos County Health District started reporting this information. The last highest number was 41, reported on Dec. 28.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 173 903 814 14 Brazos 1,162 11,847 10,553 132 Burleson 103 800 800 14 Grimes 157 1,605 1,548 41 Houston 48 593 965 23 Lee 179 395 673 24 Leon 103 548 604 22 Madison 71 950 997 16 Milam 142 825 762 11 Montgomery 10,770 21,161 13,340 256 Robertson 161 680 681 13 San Jacinto 12 278 391 19 Trinity 14 261 309 9 Walker 442 5,361 5,376 83 Waller 347 1,839 1,620 22 Washington 173 1,133 1,154 59

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 611 staffed hospital beds with 150 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 109 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 7 new cases and 115 active cases on Dec. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 4,763 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 285,555 active cases and 1,357,576 recoveries. There have been 1,490,479 total cases reported and 15,326,725 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 26,521 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 231,707 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 28 at 4:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

