Aggies demolish Demons 112-26

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team beat Northwestern State 112-26 Monday night at Reed Arena to close the Aggies’ pre-conference schedule.

The Aggies went undefeated during their pre-conference slate (9-0) for the first time in program history. The 112 points scored against the Demons is also the most points scored in team history. A&M got off to a hot start and never cooled down. Alexis Morris hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to take a 51 point lead at the break.

Texas A&M had a balanced scoring attack. All 15 players played and 14 Aggies scored. Destiny Pitts led the Aggies with 14 points. Kayla Wells and Cierra Johnson each had 13 points. Alexis Morris chipped in 12 points, and Zaay Green added 10. Aaliyah Wilson and freshman Sahara Jones each had 8.

The Aggies will now start conference play this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. when they welcome Tennessee to Reed Arena.

North Carolina feels slowing down A&M’s rushing attack is key for Tarheel Orange Bowl victory
