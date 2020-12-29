Aggies disappointed in CFP decision but focused on winning Orange Bowl now

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team was disappointed they weren’t selected to play in the college football playoff but turned their attention to preparing for North Carolina after 24 hours of venting.

There are some teams that finish at 5 or 6 in the final college football playoff rankings who have a tough time getting ready for a bowl game after they came so close to getting in the College Football Playoff, but Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey feels like this Aggie team has been able to put the past behind them and are focused on finishing off the season with an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

“I think that we will be ready,” said Dickey. “Everything shows that we will and I think everything shows that these guys are excited about playing in one of the traditional big time bowl games that College Football has to offer,” wrapped up the A&M Offensive Coordinator.

The Aggies enter the Orange Bowl on a 7 game winning streak. Their longest since 1998.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.