Calvert boys’ basketball holds off Hearne in overtime 72-70

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The #3 (1A) Calvert boys’ basketball team beat #23 (2A) Hearne 72-70 in overtime at Eagle Gym Monday afternoon.

The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, and then the Eagles started to pull away for a 33-22 lead at halftime. Calvert came back in the second half and tied things up in the final minute of the fourth quarter 61-61 when Tre’quinton Green scored a layup and got fouled. Green missed the layup and Jeremiah Gurode put the eagles in front 63-61 after a made layup. Green got fouled shooting at the buzzer to take 2 free throws down 63-61. Green sunk both free throws to send the game to overtime. In the extra period, MJ Thomas and Green led the Trojans to a 72-70 victory.

Green led all scorers with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists. Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Trojans will be back in action Tuesday to take on Anderson-Shiro on the road. The Eagles are scheduled to play Franklin on the road on Saturday.

