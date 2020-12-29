Advertisement

COVID in Context: 1 in 1,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. In Brazos County, it’s far less

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States has passed a grim milestone: 1 in every 1,000 Americans has died due to COVID-19.

Analyzing Texas statistics, the number is smaller, but not by much: 0.093% of Texans have died from the virus, just shy of the 0.1% in the U.S.

However, when localizing the data to Brazos County, the statistic drops even more, revealing that 0.053% of Brazos County residents have died from reasons related to COVID-19.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS, CDC
Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS, CDC(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning
Brazos County District Court resume jury trials
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations
Fatal Crash
Somerville man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
100+ new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County
Crews were called out to the fire around 3:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cassib Street near W....
Firefighters respond to home fire in Bryan

Latest News

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon and may continue into...
Storms expected Wednesday, likely spilling over into New Years Eve
Alison Pittman is a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.
New Year's Resolution: Getting more physical activity in 2021, Part 2
Alison Pittman is a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.
New Year's Resolution: Getting more physical activity in 2021, Part 1
COVID in Context: Dec. 29
COVID in Context: Dec. 29