COVID in Context: 1 in 1,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. In Brazos County, it’s far less

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States has passed a grim milestone: 1 in every 1,000 Americans has died due to COVID-19.

Analyzing Texas statistics, the number is smaller, but not by much: 0.093% of Texans have died from the virus, just shy of the 0.1% in the U.S.

However, when localizing the data to Brazos County, the statistic drops even more, revealing that 0.053% of Brazos County residents have died from reasons related to COVID-19.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS, CDC (KBTX)

