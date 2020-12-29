Economic stimulus checks set to begin arriving as soon as next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Trump decided to sign the $900 billion economic stimulus package over the weekend despite his criticisms last week.

Now, administration officials are working with the treasury department and other federal agencies to get that money, including direct payments to Americans, as soon as possible.

We sat down with Raymond Robertson, a political economist with Texas A&M, to talk about what this means for those economic stimulus checks.

“So [President Trump and Congressional Democrats] want to increase the stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000,” Robertson explains.

But Robertson explains that likely won’t happen as Republicans have already blocked a House initiative to do just that last week. He says Republicans won’t do that for two reasons. The first is that the G.O.P. is generally averse to more spending. The second is a lack of necessity. Robertson says that Republicans see $600 as a reasonable number that will stimulate the economy without ballooning the national deficit.

The $600 economic stimulus checks were supposed to go out this week but the delay in President Trump’s signing of the bill means that date will likely be pushed back.

“It looks like those checks won’t start going out until next week,” Robertson explains.

But despite failed efforts to increase the amount of the checks, more assistance may be coming from the federal government in the next administration.

“There’s a real need still there,” Robertson explains, “so we’re gonna see if this stimulus package that was just passed is enough to really help the economy going again.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.