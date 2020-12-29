Advertisement

Elko knows importance of Wrecking Crew label

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense put up solid numbers in the 2020 regular season. The Aggies are number three nationally in rushing defense, 11th in total defense and 27th in scoring defense. Numbers like that will bring up comparisons to the Wrecking Crew.

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko knows how special that is. Elko has a lot of respect for the Wrecking Crew and is honored when the term is used about his defense. “I think when our guys say and I say we haven’t earned that or that’s not something we’re chasing, you know, that was a successful era of Texas A&M defense.” Elko added, “That was not something that could be accomplished in four quarters, one game, one season, one moment. If we can get to the point where over the course of years we are playing at a very, very high level we are helping this team win championships that’s what the Wrecking Crew means to me.”

Elko and the Aggie defense will face a big challenge in the Orange Bowl facing a North Carolina team that was fourth in the nation in the regular season in total offense putting up 556 yards per game. Texas A&M and North Carolina will meet on January 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

