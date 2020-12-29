Facebook group created by local nurse playing key role in keeping some restaurants open during the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Facebook group has been instrumental in helping some local restaurants keep their doors open throughout the pandemic.

When the pandemic began in March, restaurants across the country took a huge hit. While some struggled to survive in the face of shutdowns and reduced operations, a local nurse named Christine Kazmierski decided to create BCS Meals and Deals, a Facebook group where restaurants could post deals and specials in an effort to bring in as much business as they could while they coped with unprecedented challenges.

“After about 120 meals of cooking at home, I was tired of doing that,” Kazmierski said. “So around midnight, one o’clock in the morning one night, quarantine craziness kicked in and I started a group. After a couple thousand people joined, my other administrators Patty, Ashley, and Wendy all joined in to help, and we’ve grown to over 22,000 people, so it kicked off and went quickly.”

The group came to an unlikely rescue for local restaurants, giving them the opportunity to not only advertise specials, but also tell customers they were still open and ready to serve. It also gave those customers the chance to share their positive experiences with those spots, allowing other group members to find out about new places to eat they never would have otherwise discovered.

“We had a lot of customers that came to us that wouldn’t have known about us without it,” Downtown Elixir and Spirits Owner Dustin Batson said. “I just want to thank the people who run BCS Meals and Deals because they’re definitely instrumental in keeping a lot of businesses in the area alive.”

“If Meals and Deals wasn’t there, there wouldn’t have been any way for us to reach out to our customers, like the guests, and let them know, ‘Hey, we’re still here,’” Gabriel Garcia, a server at Casa Rodriguez in downtown Bryan, said. “It’s helped the business survive. It was a really big help for us at the beginning of the pandemic when we didn’t have very many people coming in.”

BCS Meals and Deals also helped some businesses take off for the first time, like Jeannie’s Kitchen in Bryan. Owner Jean Criddle, who started her company just over a year ago as a home baker and continues to do all her business out of her home, says her production has quadrupled since she started advertising her cinnamon rolls in the group in April.

“There was just a lot of kindness there,” Criddle said. “They seemed to cater or focus in on small business and home businesses and really promote them during this time when so many businesses have been hurting because of the pandemic.”

Criddle says she’s baked over 1,800 dozen cinnamon rolls since April 1. Thanks to the huge increase in sales, Criddle says she’s been able to take care of expenses should couldn’t before she joined the group. She’s also used some of her profits to expand her home kitchen by adding countertops and cabinet space.

“It’s been a blessing. There have been days where it seems like I bake all day long, but I’ve been so blessed to be able to do that,” Criddle said. “I can’t thank the gals who put BCS Meals and Deals together enough for letting this little business be a part of it.”

Everyone who’s been a part of BCS Meals and Deals says its success comes from the positive environment the group created in order to lend a helping hand.

“It’s really incredible the way everyone comes together to help each other,” Patricia Cutshaver, who along with Kazmierski is one of the group’s four administrators, said. “I think this Facebook group is just an example of that, and it’s just a way to help keep the spirit of our community alive.”

“I think we’re all just part of the community, and we just want to do what’s best for the community,” Kazmierski said.

Kazmierski is moving away to Missouri, but she says she’s leaving the group in good hands. She also sees BCS Meals and Deals having an impact long after the pandemic ends because it’s become a place where many people love to talk about all the fun places to eat in town.

“People have definitely caught on with it,” Batson said. “I see posts about it every day.”

“It’s really turned into people asking where are the best burgers? Where are the best tacos?” Kazmierski said. “It’s really opening up conversation for a lot of the restaurants people would’ve never even known about. People are going to keep talking about them and posting deals, so I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere anytime soon.”

