Hearne police arrest 5 suspects on burglary charges Sunday

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Hearne Police Department arrested five suspects on burglary charges Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to an active burglary occurring in the Lost Creek neighborhood around 4:37 p.m. After receiving information about the number of suspects and the vehicle they were driving, officers found the suspect vehicle on State Highway 6 leaving the neighborhood where the burglary occurred.

That’s when officers arrested 22-year-old Jamonte Bailey of Hearne, along with four other suspects from Houston, 22-year-old Michael Dinnon, 23-year-old Gabriel Kerrick, 21-year-old Joseph Smith, and 21-year-old Sebastian Spence.

Police say evidence collected from security systems and witness identification led to the arrest of the suspects.

All five suspects were transported to the Robertson County Jail on charges of burglary, engaging in organized crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

