Advertisement

Hearne police arrest 5 suspects on burglary charges Sunday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Hearne Police Department arrested five suspects on burglary charges Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to an active burglary occurring in the Lost Creek neighborhood around 4:37 p.m. After receiving information about the number of suspects and the vehicle they were driving, officers found the suspect vehicle on State Highway 6 leaving the neighborhood where the burglary occurred.

That’s when officers arrested 22-year-old Jamonte Bailey of Hearne, along with four other suspects from Houston, 22-year-old Michael Dinnon, 23-year-old Gabriel Kerrick, 21-year-old Joseph Smith, and 21-year-old Sebastian Spence.

Police say evidence collected from security systems and witness identification led to the arrest of the suspects.

All five suspects were transported to the Robertson County Jail on charges of burglary, engaging in organized crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Brazos County District Court resume jury trials
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations
A travel trailer and garage were destroyed Sunday afternoon by fire on Cherry Bend Circle in...
Gusty winds help fuel fires on Sunday across the area
Fatal Crash
Somerville man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident

Latest News

The fire occurred at the Bluffview Villas senior apartments on Schulte Boulevard around 12:30...
Report: One killed in Brenham fire on Monday
Monday Evening Weather Update 12/28
Monday Night Weather Update 12/28
Hearne police arrest 5 suspects on burglary charges
Hearne police arrest 5 suspects on burglary charges
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations