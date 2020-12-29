Man killed in Brenham apartment fire

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 73-year-old man died when a fire broke out inside his apartment in Brenham Monday.

Fire officials in Brenham are investigating the fire at Bluffview Villas Senior Apartments. The fire was contained to the living room and there only appeared to be some heat damage, according to investigators. No other residents were displaced.

An autopsy is being conducted in Austin to determine exact cause of death.

