Advertisement

Man killed in Brenham apartment fire

A 73-year-old man died when a fire broke out inside his apartment in Brenham Monday
A 73-year-old man died when a fire broke out inside his Brenham apartment on Dec. 28.
A 73-year-old man died when a fire broke out inside his Brenham apartment on Dec. 28.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 73-year-old man died when a fire broke out inside his apartment in Brenham Monday.

Fire officials in Brenham are investigating the fire at Bluffview Villas Senior Apartments. The fire was contained to the living room and there only appeared to be some heat damage, according to investigators. No other residents were displaced.

An autopsy is being conducted in Austin to determine exact cause of death.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County District Court resume jury trials
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning
Fatal Crash
Somerville man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
100+ new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started
Alison Pittman is a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.
New Year’s Resolution: Getting more physical activity in 2021
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon and may continue into...
Storms expected Wednesday, likely spilling over into New Years Eve
COVID in Context: Dec. 29
COVID in Context: 1 in 1,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. In Brazos County, it’s far less