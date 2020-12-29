Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big storm system is going to close out the year in the Lone Star State. Bottom line for the Brazos Valley: Plan on wind, plan on cold, and plan on rain.

WINTER WEATHER POSSIBLE FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

Short answer: probably not. Trends through the day Monday continue to indicate any sort of snow or ice chance will be confined to West Texas, or at the least west of I-35. San Angelo seems to be the bullseye with most of Monday’s data.

One forecast model's depiction of how much snow could fall in Texas, as of Monday evening. (KBTX)

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

As a stout cold front arrives through the afternoon and evening WEDNESDAY , a line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of it. Once the cold front passes by, temperatures take a plunge (more on that below), but the scattered rain and non-severe rumbles potential continues off and on through the night.

Isolated rainfall totals of 2" to 4" are possible by the end of 2020. (KBTX)

Following trends by some of our most reliable long-range forecast models, the National Weather Service has the potential for 2″ to 4″ of rain across the Brazos Valley, bulk of which is forecast to fall Wednesday night through midday (or so) Thursday. If we can stack that much water, localized street and low-lying flooding may need to be monitored for.

A good starting point for rainfall expectations falls between 1″ and 2″. Higher totals are expected in localized areas, especially if this cold front hangs up over the area before fully being pushed out Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER CONCERN?

The odds are low, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley -- from I-45 to the west -- under an ISOLATED 1 out of 5 risk. If storms can outpace the cold air rushing in, a brief concern may form for wind greater than 50mph and hail quarter / slightly larger in size.

Brazos Valley falls under a 1 out of 5 risk for Isolated Severe Weather Wednesday (KBTX)

Odds are the cold air will rush out ahead of this line and could negate a severe weather threat for most.

TEMPERATURES CRUMBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

High temperatures are slated for the mid-70s Wednesday. Once the cold front sweeps past and 35mph+ wind starts gusting, thermometers are expected to slide 20° - 30° within a few hours. By dark, wind chills in the 30s are possible for the most northern reaches of the Brazos Valley.

Current expectation is for temperatures to be stuck in the 40s through the day New Year’s Eve. Factor in the wind and it may only feel like the upper 30s and low 40s for the final day of 2020.

WHAT TO MONITOR?

The exact path of this weather maker is key when it comes to when and where the heaviest rain is / the wintry weather potential across Texas. At this point, any adjustments that need to be made to the Brazos Valley’s forecast would likely come in the form of our temperature track and rainfall totals.

