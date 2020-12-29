Midweek storm system brings a messy end to 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In true 2020 fashion, mother nature has one last hurrah in store for the Brazos Valley before we flip the calendar to a new year. A messy weather system trekking through the state will keep the wind around and bring a good soaking to portions of the Brazos Valley to close out 2020, with a few storms potentially sitting on the stronger side.

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

With a breezy south wind in place ahead of the system, moisture continues to pump into the Brazos Valley. As this weather maker drags a cold front through the state Wednesday, the rain chance increases throughout the day. Spotty showers look to dot the Brazos Valley through the overnight hours Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, before coverage increases by the midday-to-midafternoon time frame. As the front sags into the area by late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, higher resolution data suggests that the boundary may stall in our eastern counties by Wednesday night. If that holds true, lingering moisture will allow for continued widespread rainfall through the overnight hours and into Thursday, before a second push of air helps the system push through and out of the area by New Years Eve night.

SEVERE POTENTIAL FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

Although the odds are low, the Storm Prediction Center still has portions of the Brazos Valley placed under an isolated (1 out of 5) risk for a storm to briefly become severe Wednesday and into Thursday. If that’s the case and a storm does require extra attention, we’ll monitor for hail up to the size of a quarter as well as some gusty winds.

What to expect as storms roll through Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. (KBTX)

Regardless on if any of these storms do strengthen to that severe threshold, the biggest factor that we will be monitoring with this activity will be areas of heavy rainfall Wednesday night and into Thursday. By the time all is said and done and the system moves off the north by Thursday evening, rainfall totals could sit in between 2″ - 4″ for some areas, with localized higher totals in areas that find themselves parked under a few training rain bands and stronger storms. We’ll monitor for a few flooding issues on the roads, as too much falling too quickly could create a few problems in street, low-lying and open areas.

A widespread rainfall event could lead to rainfall totals in the 2" - 4" range with localized higher totals. (KBTX)

COOLING THINGS OFF FOR THE START OF 2021

As the front begins to push through the area Wednesday afternoon, a blustery north wind will once again filter cooler air in behind it, with temperatures looking to drop into the 50s shortly after sunset.

Wednesday's cold front brings a north wind that will start to filter cooler air into the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

After the front stalls Wednesday night, we’ll watch for a second push of cooler air to bring a chill back for everyone Thursday. As this system retreats to the north throughout the day, we’ll look to clear things out by the time many are heading out for New Years Eve plans. It’ll still be a bit breezy as cooler air filters in, so plan on taking the extra layer out with you for the final hours of 2020. We’ll look for more sunshine New Years Day as we eat our black-eyed peas and ring in 2021!

