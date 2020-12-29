Advertisement

Neighbor helps bring home missing dog before Christmas

Family thankful for act of kindness
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station family is thanking their neighbors for returning a furry family member.

The Cullifer family adopted Hooch six years.

“He was a foster fail,” said Kristin Cullifer.

Hooch quickly became part of the family.

“He’s a big piece of our hearts,” said Cullifer.

Last week, Hooch, who is now going blind, got out of the back yard. Cullifer says they spent hours looking, but he just kept running away. In the middle of the search, she received a tough call from her sister.

“My dad’s been in ICU for at this point a little over two weeks and so she said mom said you need to pack a bag and head to San Antonio. At that point I wrote on the Nextdoor app I’m on my way to San Antonio if anybody finds him or can catch him please let me know and can you please hold on to him until we get back,” said Cullifer.

Cullifer says a number of neighbors reached out, including a man named Jack. Sadly, Cullifer’s dad passed away that night, but Jack continued his search.

“He said he didn’t know where he was going and he just turned down a cul-de-sac on Mission Ranch and there he was. He was just standing in the middle of a cul-de-sac. I told my mom that morning that was my dad and she was like yup your dad was like hooch you need to go home,” recalled Cullifer.

Hooch returned home and even brought a new friend, a kitten named Tampa. Cullifer says in a year that has been so negative she is forever thankful to her neighbor.

“Just the kindness of a stranger. It was everything that we needed at that point,” said Cullifer.

