New Year’s Resolution: Getting more physical activity in 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions are looking to be healthier in the new year, meaning that many have made a New Year’s resolution to get more physical activity in 2021.

Alison Pittman, PhD, is a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Nursing. She stresses that physical activity is crucial for everyone, regardless of age, weight, type of ability, and goal.

“Physical activity is good for everyone, even those of us with challenges and disabilities,” said Pittman on Brazos Valley This Morning. “It helps us to maintain our weight and reduces the risk of Type-2 diabetes. But what a lot of people don’t realize is that hundreds and hundreds of studies show that it helps our brains to work better. It helps us to have less anxiety and depression; it’s one of the biggest cures for those diseases. It helps us to sleep better. And it just makes it easier to do everyday activities.”

How can each individual determine what is enough physical activity?

“What’s recommended for adults is 150 minutes a week, which comes to about 20 minutes a day, of what we call moderate activity,” said Pittman. She describes “moderate physical activity” as activities like cleaning your house, a brisk walk, or riding your bike.

Or, if you have less time on your hands, Pittman says you can do “vigorous” physical activity for 75 minutes a week instead—things like basketball, soccer, or high-intensity interval training.

“If you do those things as part of your job, you’re good,” Pittman said. Well, almost: she says the second recommendation is for two or more days a week of muscle-strengthening exercises, like lifting weights or using bands to create movement resistance.

For children, the recommendations are considerably higher at 60 minutes per day of physical activity.

“Little kids have no problem getting this, but as we get older into middle and high school, it becomes a little more challenging,” said Pittman.

Of course, if you’re not doing those things as part of your job, Pittman says it is crucial to make a concerted effort—but you can start where you already are.

“If you sit all day, and you don’t get more than five minutes of physical activity per day, then start today with 5 minutes,” said Pittman. “Then slowly build up. Do five minutes today, six minutes tomorrow, seven minutes the next, and so on.”

As for reaching the 20 minutes a day, also remember that it doesn’t have to come all at once. You can fit a few minutes here and there into your daily routine.

“If you’re really busy, get up five minutes every hour and walk around,” said Pittman. “Walk up some stairs. If you go to the grocery store, park farther away. Pull weeds outside. Walk around and pick up trash in your neighborhood.”

Pittman says research shows that even if you do your physical activity in small spurts throughout the day, the benefits are just as good.

Creating a habit is one thing. Sticking to it is another. Pittman has suggestions for that part, too.

“Write it down, and put it somewhere that you’re going to see it every day, like your refrigerator or bathroom mirror,” said Pittman. “Change your surroundings. Buy some hand weights and put them in front of the TV. Create a space in your home that is easy for you to get some exercise.”

Also, seek support from others, like a workout buddy to check if you have exercised that day.

Pittman’s number-one advice: “Find something that brings you joy.”

