Prosecutor and legal expert explain why there was no murder charge in the Hazana Anderson case

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - The question that continues to come up in Hazana Anderson’s death investigation is why wasn’t anyone charged with murder for the child’s death?

The not-so-simple answer is this: Hazana’s autopsy report came back inconclusive, therefore, prosecutors couldn’t share with a jury exactly how she died.

“The cause of death was undetermined by the Galveston County Medical Examiner. The evidence of bruising found on the child’s body was not determined to be a cause of death. We decided the strongest evidence in our case supported the charge of tampering with a human corpse,” said Galveston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Shawhan.

TiAundra Christon, Hazana’s mother, was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison on that charge along with a $10,000 fine. Her boyfriend at the time, Kenney Hewett, pleaded guilty to the same charge and received the same sentence.

Sure, they could have taken the chance of getting a guilty verdict from the jury, but without that autopsy report, the case would have likely fallen apart in the appeals process and that’s not a chance many prosecutors are willing to take, says KBTX legal analyst Shane Phelps.

“In this kind of case involving an injury to a child, the autopsy report is critically important. Prosecutors have to be able to articulate convincingly to a jury this is what happened to a child,” said Phelps.

What makes the outcome of this case difficult to accept is the information that was made public during the investigation but those details couldn’t be proven by police nor prosecutors.

Early on in the investigation, arrest records revealed Christon admitted to faking her daughter’s abduction at a College Station park days before the child’s body was recovered in a Galveston County bayou near Texas City. Christon pointed the finger at her boyfriend at the time, Kenny Hewett, and said the two took turns beating the child to death during a stay at a Houston motel. She also said her daughter had been sexually assaulted and burned with a hair dryer.

Following her death, investigators said Hazana’s body remained stored away in a car until the couple decided to toss her body into the water.

Phelps says a case like this can be complicated because it involves more than one suspect and there were many different agencies involved.

“If you have a combination of conflicting stories, multiple people who were with the child, and an inconclusive autopsy report, I don’t see how that case goes forward as a murder or homicide. So what prosecutors will do is look for the cases they know they can make to get some semblance of justice,” said Phelps. “A good prosecutor takes all this into consideration and that’s a difficult call to make.”

The jury found Christon guilty after about 20 minutes of deliberations. The jury deliberated for about 40 minutes on Dec. 14 for the punishment. Under Texas law, Christon is required to serve at least 15 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Christon’s defense attorney, William “Bill” Agnew, said earlier this month he respects the jury’s verdict but remained disappointed.

“Ms. Christon was in a bad situation with an extremely abusive man that got completely out of hand. This was as emotional of a jury trial as I have been through and my heart aches for everyone involved. There were no winners,” said Agnew.

Greg Russell, a Galveston-based attorney, has already been appointed to represent Christon during her appeal.

Hewett is currently serving his time in a Texas prison in Beeville. Due to the plea, he can’t appeal the case, but he’s up for parole as early as February 2021.

