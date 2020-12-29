Reason to Smile-- December 29, 2020
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile goes out to Joe and Sandra Sandoval , they were initially grandparents of 7 but that quickly turned to 8.
Then one day later they became grandparents to a total of 9 kids. That’s two additional grand kids in just two days.
