Advertisement

Reason to Smile-- December 29, 2020

Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile goes out to Joe and Sandra Sandoval , they were initially grandparents of 7 but that quickly turned to 8.

Then one day later they became grandparents to a total of 9 kids. That’s two additional grand kids in just two days.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx-dot-com to find out how to submit your photo.

Reason to smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning
Brazos County District Court resume jury trials
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations
Fatal Crash
Somerville man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
100+ new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County
Crews were called out to the fire around 3:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cassib Street near W....
Firefighters respond to home fire in Bryan

Latest News

Reason to Smile-- December 29, 2020
Reason to Smile-- December 29, 2020
This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Connie Rodriguez. She said The 272nd District...
Reason to Smile - December 21, 2020
This week's reason to smile was sent to us from Dee Ann Schneider, She said her World War Two...
Reason to Smile - December 14. 2020
Happy Holidays from the Navasota High School Library
Reason to Smile - December 7, 2020