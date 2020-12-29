Report: One killed in Brenham fire on Monday

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - One person died Monday in a fire at a senior apartment building in Brenham, according to KWHI.com.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Bluffview Villas senior apartments on Schulte Boulevard.

Authorities did not say what started the fire and the name of the person killed has not been released. Other details can be found here on KWHI’s web page.

