Storms expected Wednesday, likely spilling over into New Years Eve

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A messy weather system will give the Brazos Valley a good bit of wind and rain to close out the year, and some of those storms will need to be monitored for a severe potential. A few things are certain: It will be a WINDY close to the year, and a LOT of rain is expected to fall between now and the start of the new year.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon and may continue into early New Years Eve plans. (KBTX)

Tuesday

Hold onto your hat! Tuesday is windier and likely more cloudy than Monday, with temperatures still slated to reach the mid 70s. We could find a quick shower, but leave the rain gear and jacket at home for one more day. A gusty south wind means we are gearing up for the next storm system to move across the state of Texas.

Wednesday and Thursday

One of the bigger movements we have seen in high resolution model data is the potential for heavier rain and maybe even an isolated strong storm to carry over into early Thursday. The reason: Our expected big front may stall somewhere between B/CS and Houston Wednesday night, leaving the door open for a training band of rain to continue through the overnight and into early Thursday, with warmer, more readily available energy to use ahead of the system beginning its exit Thursday.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon and may continue into early New Years Eve plans. (KBTX)

Regardless of where this band of rain sets up, the low pressure system pulls itself out of Texas over the course of the day New Years Eve, giving us another glancing blow at enough moisture to potentially give a couple more rounds of heavy rain through early Thursday afternoon.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon and may continue into early New Years Eve plans. (KBTX)

Both Wednesday afternoon ahead of and along the cold front give us our “best” (but still low-end) potential for severe weather, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out into our early Thursday as well. The main threat will be for strong wind gusts, but an isolated tornado potential will need to be monitored. At the moment, that threat looks VERY low, and larger to the east of our area.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected by Wednesday afternoon and may continue into early New Years Eve plans. (KBTX)

The most widespread impact for the Brazos Valley is the expected heavy rain. We are consistently seeing signals of widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches, with localized totals of more not ruled out at the moment. While large scale flooding is not likely, too much falling too quickly could create some issues in higher traffic urban areas and low lying areas, too.

We clear by or before sunset Thursday, with a brisk north wind and cold air to walk out to for later evening New Years Eve plans. 2021 still looks to start dry and clear, with a seasonable winter chill to ring in the new year.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.