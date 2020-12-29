Advertisement

Texas A&M's Kenyon Green Named Sporting News First Team All-American

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 29, 2020
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News, announced Tuesday.

Green’s first-team honor was the first for an Aggie from NCAA recognized group of five selectors, Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation, since Jace Sternberger and Braden Mann in 2018, both were Sporting News first-teamers. Tuesday’s first-team designation was the first by an A&M offensive lineman since Cedric Ogbuehi in 2014.

The Sporting News All-America designation was the second in as many day’s for Green after being placed on the AP’s second-team on Monday. A 2020 Outland Trophy semifinalist, Green was named to the All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches and the AP after garnering inclusion on the All-Freshman team a season ago.

Green, a sophomore from Humble, Texas, anchors an offensive line that allowed just four quarterback sacks in 276 pass attempts while also rushing for 202.9 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack leads the SEC with an impressive 5.4 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, the Aggies earned a trip to the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl against No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, AP and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on a seven-game win streak, the longest in-season streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. The Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

