Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Maritime Academy receives state of the art boat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congress recently approved $390 million in funding for a new, state of the art ship that will be assigned to the Texas A&M maritime academy.

It will be one of four National Security Multi-Mission Vessels in the entire U.S.

The ship will serve as a training platform and will be capable of responding to humanitarian and disaster response and relief efforts.

The 525-foot ship is outfitted with eight classrooms, a full training bridge, lab spaces, an auditorium, space available for hospital facilities, roll-on/roll-off ramps, a cargo crane, and much more.

The ship is expected to be delivered to the campus in 2025.

