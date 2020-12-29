WEDNESDAY: Rain, Storms, & Cold

Spring-like weather continues for another day and a half before wet, cold changes blow into the Brazos Valley. Tuesday brings another mostly cloudy day with a spot of rain possible here and there as highs reach the low-to-mid 70s. Biggest change tomorrow comes in the form of wind: gusts 30-35mph+ are expected by the afternoon. In fact, get used to blustery conditions -- gusts 35 to 40mph are expected Wednesday and upwards of 25 to 30mph Thursday. By Wednesday afternoon that is much, much colder air rushing in...

A strong cold front is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday between 1pm and 5pm. Ahead of a 20° - 30° temperature drop, rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop. While the overall odds are low, a strong to briefly severe storm cannot be ruled out. After the front passes, thermometers drop to the 40s and 50s with passing on & off rain. This is expected to bring a healthy amount of rain: 1″ to 2″, with localized 3″+ totals not ruled out closer to or east of I-45. Scattered rain continues into Thursday with temperatures likely trapped in the 40s. This is where the forecast gets tricky -- but as of the data that has trickled in today, any wintry weather is expected to remain west of the Brazos Valley for New Year’s Eve.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a light shower possible after midnight. Patchy fog. Low: 57. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for spot showers. High: 74. Wind: SE 10-20, gusting to 30 mph+.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers after midnight. Low: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednsday: Cloudy with rain and storms expected through the afternoon. Isolated strong-severe storm & heavy rain possible. High: 75, falling to the 40s and 50s by early evening. Wind: SE becoming N 15-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph+.

