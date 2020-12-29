Advertisement

Women’s Basketball SEC Opener Postponed

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s conference opener versus the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Dec. 31 at Reed Arena has been postponed due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined. The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Information regarding tickets will be communicated at a later date.

