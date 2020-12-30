Aggie defense faces tough test against North Carolina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense finished the regular season ranked 11th nationally in total defense. In the Orange Bowl on Saturday the Aggies will face a North Carolina team that led the ACC and was number four nationally in total offense putting up 556 yards per game.

The Tar Heels will be without their leading receiver and top two running backs who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. North Carolina will have their starting quarterback Sam Howell who threw for 3352 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. He also ran for 121 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Aggies will have to deal with a balanced North Carolina attack. The Tar Heels averaged 307 passing yards per game and 249 yards rushing. Aggie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said, “We’re definitely going to have to stop the run. They do have big offensive linemen and definitely would have to stop that and they do love taking their chances on the big plays so just being able to stick to our keys is going to be major.”

Texas A&M is 3rd in the country in rushing defense allowing 92 yards per game.

The Aggies and Tar Heels will kick-off at 7:00 Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Orange Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

