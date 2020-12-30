Aggie defense just scratching the surface

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the final four games of the regular season the Texas A&M defense did not give up more than 20 points in a game. The Aggies are 27th nationally in scoring defense, 11th in total defense and 3rd in rushing defense.

The numbers are impressive but Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko fells things can get even better. Elko said, " I still think there’s a lot of room for us, consistently to be a more dominating defense play in and play out, I do.” Elko added, “I know we’ve had some success this year and there’s been games where we’ve shown up but I still think we’re just scratching the surface of what we’re capable of.

Texas A&M will close out the 2020 season Saturday night against North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:00pm on ESPN.

