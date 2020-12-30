Aggies drop SEC basketball opener to LSU 77-54

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team saw its 2 game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night after losing its Southeastern Conference opener to LSU 77-54 at the Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (6-2) shot 53.3% in the first half and built a 41-27 halftime lead while the Aggies (5-2) shot just 33.3%. Texas A&M shot a little bit better in the second half (44%), but LSU was able to extend their 14 point halftime lead to a 23 point conference-opening win.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led all scorers with a career-high 32 points for LSU, while Texas A&M got a team-high 17 from Quenton Jackson and 14 from Emanuel Miller. The Aggies lost the rebounding battle 40-31 and committed three more turnovers than the Tigers (13-10).

Texas A&M will look to rebound on Saturday in a home game against Auburn. 12thMan.com has the game listed as tipping off at 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena. But after the loss to LSU A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams said he thought that the Auburn game was being moved to Saturday afternoon since the 5th ranked Aggie football team is playing North Carolina Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Orange Bowl.

