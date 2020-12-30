Advertisement

Aggies drop SEC basketball opener to LSU 77-54

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team saw its 2 game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night after losing its Southeastern Conference opener to LSU 77-54 at the Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (6-2) shot 53.3% in the first half and built a 41-27 halftime lead while the Aggies (5-2) shot just 33.3%. Texas A&M shot a little bit better in the second half (44%), but LSU was able to extend their 14 point halftime lead to a 23 point conference-opening win.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led all scorers with a career-high 32 points for LSU, while Texas A&M got a team-high 17 from Quenton Jackson and 14 from Emanuel Miller. The Aggies lost the rebounding battle 40-31 and committed three more turnovers than the Tigers (13-10).

Texas A&M will look to rebound on Saturday in a home game against Auburn. 12thMan.com has the game listed as tipping off at 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena. But after the loss to LSU A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams said he thought that the Auburn game was being moved to Saturday afternoon since the 5th ranked Aggie football team is playing North Carolina Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Orange Bowl.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County District Court resume jury trials
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning
Fatal Crash
Somerville man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats improve winning streak to 3
Elko knows importance of Wrecking Crew label
Elko knows importance of Wrecking Crew label
Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
Texas A&M Football
Aggie defense just scratching the surface