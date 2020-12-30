Advertisement

Aggies looking for strong finish to 2020 season

Texas A&M vs UNC Orange Bowl
Texas A&M vs UNC Orange Bowl(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will face North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Saturday. It will be the Aggies 12th straight bowl game and the 42nd in program history.

After an 8-1 regular season Texas A&M just missed out on making the College Football Playoff. The Aggies finished the regular season ranked number five. They may not have the chance to play for a national title this year but this team does want to close out the season with an Orange Bowl victory. Aggie linebacker Buddy Johnson said, “We prepare like it’s a national championship game around here. We don’t get lost in any of it. We have our fun after the game or whatever but while we are down there it is still a business trip for us.” Johnson added, “We handle the things we need to handle. Like coach Fisher always says control what you can control. I think we do that and we do it the right way. We handle our business like I say but it’s still important to us. Putting a cap on the season is what we focus on right now and you know that’s something we look forward to doing.”

Kick-off for the Orange Bowl between Texas A&M and North Carolina is scheduled for 7:00pm Saturday night. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Aggie defense just scratching the surface
Top 10 Texas A&M Bowl Moments since 2000
