Brazos County hospitals make adjustments amid restrictions on elective surgeries and procedures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Monday Region N of the Texas Trauma Services Areas (TSA) which include Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties saw seven straight days of over 15 percent hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Tuesday Brazos County set a record of 50 residents simultaneously hospitalized with the virus.

As directed by executive order GA-32 from Governor Greg Abbott, elective surgeries must be placed on hold until the region has 7 straight days of covid-19 related hospitalizations under 15% percent.

Brazos County has been notified by the State of Texas that the percentage of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has... Posted by Brazos County on Monday, December 28, 2020

A statement from St. Joseph Health says they are making clinical and operational adjustments to keep patients safe.

“We continue to monitor our capacity, staffing, and PPE to ensure we are able to adequately able to care for all of our community’s needs during this pandemic,” the statement said. “St. Joseph Health is making clinical and operational adjustments to ensure that we are providing the safest and best care possible to all of our patients, including our COVID-19 patients.”

A statement from Baylor Scott & White says they have surge plans in place to manage both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

“For months, our health system has prepared to address the anticipated needs of this pandemic and has surge plans in place to successfully manage capacity to continue treating both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients,” the statement said. “We believe our facilities have sufficient capacity to continue caring for COVID-19 patients and continue performing select surgeries and procedures. As always, the safety of our patients, staff, and communities comes first. We will continue closely monitoring our capacity and will make further decisions as appropriate.”

In a statement, both St. Joseph and Baylor Scott & White say they urge the public to take the virus seriously and want to remind the public that the pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to stop the spread of the virus.

“We ask that the public embrace a sense of urgency in following the recommended guidelines of physical distancing, masking, and practicing good hand hygiene as we approach the New Year’s Eve holiday,” the statement from Baylor Scott & White said.

“We continue to need our communities’ help in slowing the spread of coronavirus,” the statement from St. Joseph said. " The same precautions still apply and have proven effective – wear a mask or face-covering in public places, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.”

