Bryan man arrested for making terroristic threat after firing gun in home

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have released more details after shots were fired in a home Tuesday night.

Police say John Martin, 32, was on the phone with family members when he fired his gun into the ceiling. Martin was the only one in the home at the time.

Family members reached out to police who showed up at the Indiana Avenue home around 7:00 p.m. Police searched the home and found holes in the ceiling and bullet casings that matched a pistol in the home. Officers also found another pistol and a suspected pipe bomb. Police are still evaluating the substance in the possible bomb.

Martin is charged with terroristic threat of family.

