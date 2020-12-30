Contact tracers ask for community’s help in returning their phone calls

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local contact tracers say they need the community’s help returning their phone calls to ensure the system works as best it can.

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Investigation Operations Center is still fully up and running, and they say they’re as busy as ever conducting contact tracing throughout Brazos County. But they estimate they’re only getting in touch with roughly 50-60% of those they reach out to, a number they say is improving but not where it needs to be.

“When you look at the number of phone call attempts versus actual completed investigations, there’s a big gap,” Instructional Assistant Professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health Angela Clendenin said. “People are hesitant to answer the phone. Even today, with as much publicity and opportunities as we’ve had to share with the public how important it is that they answer their phones and our questions, it’s still the number one issue.”

Clendenin says contact tracers will always leave a voicemail asking for people to call back if they don’t answer their phone when they initially reach out. She says contact tracing can only be as effective as the responses they receive from those they call.

“This isn’t just about what can feel like a very invasive phone call at times,” Clendenin said. “It really is about helping us understand COVID in our community and getting people isolated, breaking that cycle of transmission, boxing the disease in, and ensuring that everybody who needs to be in isolation or is in quarantine has the resources they need to successfully do so.”

Clendenin also says contact tracing goes much further than simply stopping the spread of the disease throughout any given community.

“This isn’t just about you having a positive test either,” Clendenin said. “Have you been hospitalized? If you were, were you in ICU? Do you have any comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiac disease, or lung disease? All of those things affect how COVID-19 affects you, and when we have a better understanding of how COVID-19 affects the residents in our community, then we’re better prepared to help them.”

