Advertisement

COVID in Context: Watch the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Brazos Valley

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In September, Gov. Greg Abbott told Texans that their bars could stay open if, and only if, COVID-19 hospitalizations remained less than 15% of total hospitalizations in any region. If any region exceeded 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions would go back into place.

When the governor made this order, the Brazos Valley Trauma Service Area N was comfortably below this mark, sitting at less than 5%. In fact, TSA N had not hit the 15% mark once during the pandemic.

However, by the end of December, that had changed, meaning a reversal of reopenings across the Brazos Valley.

See the numbers climb here:

Per data from Texas DSHS
Per data from Texas DSHS(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
“We are very concerned” say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas

Latest News

Rounds of heavy rain and an isolated strong storm will be possible before clearer, colder...
Eyeing heavy rain and strong storm potential ahead of 2021
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday afternoon for a majority of the Brazos Valley.
Flash Flood Watch issued for majority of the Brazos Valley
Nick Kilmer is with the Texas A&M Money Education Center.
New Year’s Resolution: Fostering your financial future in 2021
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
ICU bed occupancy near 100% in Brazos County, active COVID cases still above 1,100