COVID in Context: Watch the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In September, Gov. Greg Abbott told Texans that their bars could stay open if, and only if, COVID-19 hospitalizations remained less than 15% of total hospitalizations in any region. If any region exceeded 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions would go back into place.

When the governor made this order, the Brazos Valley Trauma Service Area N was comfortably below this mark, sitting at less than 5%. In fact, TSA N had not hit the 15% mark once during the pandemic.

However, by the end of December, that had changed, meaning a reversal of reopenings across the Brazos Valley.

See the numbers climb here:

Per data from Texas DSHS (KBTX)

