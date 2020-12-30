Eyeing heavy rain and strong storm potential ahead of 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get the rain gear and the PinPoint Weather App ready to go for the next 36 hours! A strong storm system will bring us rain, storms, and some much colder weather to close out the year.

NO WINTRY WEATHER EXPECTED LOCALLY

Mild and muggy weather will eventually turn cold and wet as a cold front crawls through the area later today. This front will likely lose a bit of “steam” as it moves through the area, setting the stage for what will likely be a wet night across the Brazos Valley, especially east. Thursday, a second push of air helps the system push through and out of the area by New Years Eve night. Although some of us may have been crossing our fingers for a bit of wintry weather as this system passes by, any chance of that activity currently looks to sit to the west of the Brazos Valley. Travel plans up north? Some light accumulations of sleet and/or snow are possible through New Years Eve evening across portions of northwest Texas. Skies will begin to clear through the last day/night of the year, with sunshine expected across most of the state by New Years Day morning.

Rounds of heavy rain and an isolated strong storm will be possible before clearer, colder weather returns for 2021. (KBTX)

SEVERE POTENTIAL FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY

Although the odds are low, the Storm Prediction Center still has portions of the Brazos Valley placed under an isolated (1 out of 5) risk for a storm to briefly become severe Wednesday and into Thursday. If that’s the case and a storm does require extra attention, we’ll monitor for hail up to the size of a quarter as well as some gusty winds. The highest overall chance for finding some of these stronger storms will be ahead of and along the front expected to move through in the afternoon hours today.

What to expect as storms roll through Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. (KBTX)

Though storms will need to be monitored for a wind and hail threat, the larger impact will likely be heavy rain, which could lead to some isolated areas of flooding into Thursday morning. Widespread totals of 2-4″ total are expected, with localized 5 inches or more possible. While we think widespread flooding will not be an issue, too much rain falling too quickly will likely create short-lived issues on area roads and low-lying areas. The heavy rain threat continues into the overnight and through the first half of Thursday, so plan for areas of heavy rain on both the afternoon drive and morning commute tomorrow.

COOLER, DRIER, CLEARER TO START THE NEW YEAR

As the front begins to push through the area Wednesday afternoon, a blustery north wind will once again filter cooler air in behind it, with temperatures looking to drop into the 50s shortly after sunset.

After the front stalls Wednesday night, we’ll watch for a second push of cooler air to bring a chill back for everyone Thursday. As this system retreats to the north throughout the day, we’ll look to clear things out by the time many are heading out for New Years Eve plans. It’ll still be a bit breezy as cooler air filters in, so plan on taking the extra layer out with you for the final hours of 2020. We’ll look for more sunshine New Years Day as we eat our black-eyed peas and ring in 2021!

