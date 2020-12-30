Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of a strong storm system pushing through the state of Texas is set to bring a lot of rain before we clear out at the end of the year.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Robertson and Leon counties until Thursday evening. Areas of heavy rain which may lead to quickly flooding roadways and low-lying areas are possible through at least midday New Years Eve.

More counties may be added to the advisory before Wednesday is done, but the flash flooding potential will be there for all of the Brazos Valley through at least midday Thursday.

Rounds of heavy rain and an isolated strong storm will be possible before clearer, colder weather returns for 2021. (KBTX)

