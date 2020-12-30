Franklin picks up road win over Mumford 65-46
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin boys basketball team played just their 3rd game of the season after a long football playoff run and picked up a 65-46 win over Mumford in a Robertson County showdown.
Devyn Hidrago led all scorers with 20 points as the Lions grabbed 34-27 halftime lead. Marcus Wade tossed in 18, while Bryson Washington added 15 for Franklin.
Mumford got a dozen points from Ruben Sustaita and 10 from LeAnthony Dykes in the 19 point home loss.
The Mustangs will look to rebound on Saturday as they travel to Thrall for a 1 p.m. tip.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.