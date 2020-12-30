Advertisement

Free COVID testing ending early due to weather concerns

The Curative Software Team will be getting in contact with all patients that have appointments after 2pm to make them aware of the early closure.
The Curative Software Team will be getting in contact with all patients that have appointments...
The Curative Software Team will be getting in contact with all patients that have appointments after 2pm to make them aware of the early closure.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following message has just been released by the Brazos County Health District:

“Unfortunately, due to the threat of severe weather moving into the area, Curative will be closing all TAMU kiosks and the kiosk at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church today at 2pm. The Curative Software Team will be getting in contact with all patients that have appointments after 2pm to make them aware of the early closure.

The Brian Bachmann Community Park testing location may close early, as well.

Information will be sent out as more testing locations are scheduled.”

Wednesday was the final day of free testing for area residents for the remainder of the year.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
“We are very concerned” say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas

Latest News

Rounds of heavy rain and an isolated strong storm will be possible before clearer, colder...
Eyeing heavy rain and strong storm potential ahead of 2021
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday afternoon for a majority of the Brazos Valley.
Flash Flood Watch issued for majority of the Brazos Valley
COVID in Context: Dec. 30
COVID in Context: Watch the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Brazos Valley
Nick Kilmer is with the Texas A&M Money Education Center.
New Year’s Resolution: Fostering your financial future in 2021