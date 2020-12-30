Free COVID testing ending early due to weather concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following message has just been released by the Brazos County Health District:

“Unfortunately, due to the threat of severe weather moving into the area, Curative will be closing all TAMU kiosks and the kiosk at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church today at 2pm. The Curative Software Team will be getting in contact with all patients that have appointments after 2pm to make them aware of the early closure.

The Brian Bachmann Community Park testing location may close early, as well.

Information will be sent out as more testing locations are scheduled.”

Wednesday was the final day of free testing for area residents for the remainder of the year.

