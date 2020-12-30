Free COVID testing options expected to continue in New Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials expect to continue free COVID-19 testing sites in 2021, though no dates or locations have been announced.

Dec. 30 was the last day to get free COVID testing at several locations in the county. Unfortunately, rain cut testing short at several locations. The Curative kiosks at Texas A&M University, as well as at Santa Teresa Church in Bryan, closed early due to weather.

Testing sites have been busy with people wanting to know their status after Christmas. If you want to get a COVID test in the next few days you’ll have to go to a healthcare provider and possibly pay for it. Kiosks like ones at Texas A&M’s Rudder Plaza ran out of spots for public testing Wednesday morning.

”The numbers are going up and the hospitalizations are increasing and the pandemics not over,” said Adriane Reams, a College Station mother of two. Reams’ husband and dad were getting tested as a precaution following Christmas.

”Think about keeping everybody safe. The people you love,” she said.

Texas A&M student Kayle Solis had an additional test after a family member tested positive. She said some spots have filled up fast.

”There’s a lot a lot of people that I know that, you know, that don’t have insurance, that can’t afford to pay about $200 for a test and I think it’s very important that everyone stays safe. Personally, my best friend’s grandmother passed away from COVID and that, you know, affected her very, very harshly,” she said.

Wednesday morning there was a lengthy line for drive thru testing at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station. Future testing is expected in the area in 2021, but we don’t have specifics yet.

”We do anticipate that we will have testing options available for the New Year. What that looks like we are still working on and as soon as we know we will get those announcements out,” said Mary Parrish, with the Brazos County Health District.

Health officials are anticipating a spike in cases in January.

“We are very concerned with the high hospitalization rates and also just our daily numbers. They continue to go up. We need the community to be vigilant. This isn’t a problem that is going to go away overnight. Unfortunately the way things are,” said Parrish.

People being tested hope for expanded options next year.

”If they can make it available as often and as frequently as possible that’s the way we’re going to try to isolate people who might be sick and keep each other safe,” said Reams.

Health officials added this is not the year to celebrate with large gatherings like we typically do for the holiday.

